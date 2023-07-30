Home States Odisha

Staff misuse electric vehicle advance, Odisha government warns action

The direction came following allegations on misutilisation of interest-free advances meant for purchase of EVs by some employees. 

Published: 30th July 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles, E-vehicle

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State government employees who have taken interest-free advance to purchase electric vehicles (EVs) but utilised it otherwise will face the music. The Finance department has asked all departments to initiate disciplinary proceedings as per rule under OCS (CC&A) Rules and recover the advance amount with interest from the employees if they fail to produce documents of the EV purchased with the money.

The direction came following allegations of misutilisation of interest-free advances meant for the purchase of EVs by some employees. As per the guidelines issued earlier to streamline and maintain uniformity in procedure and avoid consequential irregularities, government employees availing the advance money from the government have to furnish a retail invoice of the EV, registration certificate and insurance papers to the sanctioning authority within three months from the date of release of the advance.

If any employee fails to submit the required documents, the entire advance amount along with a simple interest of 12.5 per cent per annum will be recovered from him/her from the date of release of the advance.       

“Secretaries of all departments have been asked to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the defaulting employees and recover the advance with interest by July 31. While the principal amount will be recovered under the head of loans to government servants, the interest will be recovered under the head of interest receipts,” said a Finance department official.   

The interest-free advance for purchase of EV cars is available for Group-A and Group-B employees and two-wheeler (electric motorcycle/scooter/scooty) for Group-C and Group-D employees and above. The advance amount is limited to 75 per cent of the cost of EV cars (ex-showroom price) subject to a maximum of Rs 15 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh for two-wheeler EV.As per the Finance Department office memorandum, the advance for the purchase of EVs for the state government employees will be available only up to December 31, 2025.

