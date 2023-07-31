Bhubaneswar Diary: Odisha Govt in ‘to accept or not’ dilemma after tiger count report

By Express News Service

Tiger count: Govt in ‘to accept or not’ dilemma

The latest all India tiger estimation report released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has left the state Forest department ambivalent. Such is the situation that it can neither accept the report nor completely deny it. Even as the big cat estimation dropped from 28 in 2018 to 20 in 2022 exposing the ‘holes’ in the conservation strategies, the report is a consolation for the forest officials as the number of tigers has doubled from eight to 16 in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) during the four-year period. The big wigs of the department, who are not ready to buy the overall state estimate, however, were quick to praise the field staff for the growth in RBT population in STR. They also announced that the state will conduct its own census during the next winter to cross-check the veracity of the NTCA report. “This is a sheer balance of convenience. How can the same method of estimation be correct for one tiger reserve and wrong for the whole state?” wondered the wildlife experts. Opposing the report of National Family Health Survey (NFHS-V), in a similar fashion, the state government had conducted an anaemia study between November and May only to find the indicators to be the same. No prize for the guesses, if the state’s own tiger estimation ends with similar outcome.

~Hemant Kumar Rout

BJD in tearing hurry to fulfill promises

Come elections, ruling parties bend over backwards to fulfill their unkept promises. The BJD government is no exception. The BJD which registered a thumping victory in all three municipal corporations including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year seems to have suddenly gone on an overdrive. It is in a hurry to complete the urban slum household area (USHA) survey so that the process of providing land rights certificates under JAGA Mission can start from Independence Day. Such is the impression given to slum dwellers who have been waiting for more than five years. The state government enacted the Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act which came into force from October 16, 2017. The same year the JAGA Mission was launched to provide land and housing security to about 18 lakh urban poor living in 2,931 slums. Even after completion of household survey of all slums in the city, drone survey has been ordered by the government to ensure that not a single eligible slum dweller is deprived of the scheme. However, the general perception of the slum dwellers is that the drone survey is another pretext to delay it till the next election is done. The only motive is to get votes. Once election is over, things will be back to square one, said a resident of Haladipadia Basti, Jharpada.

~ Bijoy Pradhan

No room for campaign chief in Cong Bhavan

It has been more than two months that former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik has been appointed as the chairman of the Congress campaign committee in Odisha on April 22. But he is yet to get a room in the Congress Bhavan from where he will operate. Patnaik is now operating from a rented accommodation in Unit III area of Bhubaneswar city. He also addressed a media conference from his office last week along with a district president and other leaders. The decision of Patnaik to operate from outside the Congress Bhavan has not gone down well with the state party leadership. But it has no other option as Congress party headquarters does not have enough rooms. A party general secretary said that the leadership has now decided to spruce up a room on the first floor. Patnaik will have to share the room with another office-bearer. It now remains to be seen, whether Patnaik will agree to share a room with another office-bearer or continue to function from his Unit III office.

~ Bijay Chaki

