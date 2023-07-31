Home States Odisha

BJD weighs its options for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat

A senior leader of Khurda district told The New Indian Express that three serious contenders have emerged for the Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the process for selection of candidates for the upcoming general elections has already started in the BJD, recent developments have begun to send conflicting signals for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.

The party, which has made its utmost priority to wrest the seat from BJP, had appointed an observer for the Parliamentary constituency signifying its importance in the upcoming elections. The party has also rigorously started strengthening its organisation and activities in the areas under the constituency.

During a recently held organisational meeting, BJD MLAs from Khurda district were asked to extend support to the observer for Bhubaneswar seat Srimoyee Mishra during her visit to their areas. This had created an impression within the party circles that a woman candidate will be fielded from the seat.

However, the scenario seems to have undergone a change with former Mumbai police commissioner and party candidate from the seat in 2019 election Arup Patnaik seemingly back in the reckoning. Several rounds of discussions between party organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and Patnaik, who had lost the seat to BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi, in the last elections have given rise to speculations over BJD’s gameplan for the constituency.

Patnaik had also attended the recent executive meeting of the Khurda district BJD in which several senior leaders of the party were present. Sources in the party revealed the party re-nominating Patnaik from the seat in the next elections cannot be ruled out altogether. A decision on the seat will be taken keeping developments in BJP in view, they said.

A senior leader of Khurda district told The New Indian Express that three serious contenders have emerged for the Lok Sabha seat. He said former MP from seat Prasanna Patsani has also evinced interest to contest from the constituency.A meeting of senior leaders of Khurda district will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik soon to decide on the issue, they said.

Comments

