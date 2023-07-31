Centre extends cut-off date for PMFBY enrolment till August 5

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has extended the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Kharif 2023 up to August 5, 2023. The previous last date for enrolment was July 31.

The state government had requested the Ministry of Agriculture for extension of the last date to August 5 as many farmers have not been able to enrol their names under the scheme due to delay in notification and implementation of new technologies.

“This department has examined the request and it is also learnt that the implementing insurance companies - AIC of India, Future Generali, SBI General Insurance and Reliance General Insurance Company - operating in the state of Odisha have consented for the extension of cut-off-date to ensure maximum coverage of the farmers as well,” said a letter from the ministry.

Taking into consideration the interest of the farmers in the state, the Central government accepts the state government proposal and approved to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of the farmers for all crops notified under PMFBY from July 31 to August 5, 2023. The premium share of the Centre will be payable during the extended period, the letter said.

“The state administration is requested to take utmost care in eliminating moral hazards and anti-selection during this extended period, in compliance with the operational guidelines,” said joint director (Credit) Ramesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Cooperation department has directed cooperative banks, primary agriculture cooperative societies, credit cooperative societies and field agents of the four insurance companies to gear up to achieve the assigned target by covering maximum farmers mostly small and marginal farmers of the state under the crop insurance scheme.

“As a team, let’s deliver the very best and enrol maximum number of farmers to benefit them from the state government decision of bearing farmers’ share of premium up to two hectare,” said principal secretary of Cooperation department Arabinda Padhee in a message to all stakeholders.

