Emergency rescue ops training for school children in Odisha

Aimed at augmenting implementation of school safety policy guidelines and create a safe learning environment, the students will be trained in first aid, disaster safety and survival techniques.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:33 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of government schools - managed by both School and Mass Education and ST and SC Development departments - will get lessons on emergency rescue operations under the state government’s new ‘School Vulnerability Reduction Programme’.

Aimed at augmenting implementation of school safety policy guidelines and create a safe learning environment for school children, the students will be trained in first aid, disaster safety and survival techniques during events like earthquakes and fire, among other things as part of the programme.

In the first phase, the programme will be implemented in 135 schools, informed MD of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) Gyana Das in a letter to all district collectors this week. Of the 135 schools, 120 are under School and Mass Education department and the rest 15 under ST and SC Development department.

While the programme at district level will be implemented by teachers under the supervision of district disaster management authority, it would be funded by OSDMA.

Prior to students, teachers will be trained. Official sources said infrastructure wise, evacuation maps and signages will be fixed in schools and wall paintings on disaster safety and survival would be done. Class-wise, students will be provided training on earthquake safety and evacuation practices besides fire safety and evacuation. Students will also be trained on first aid and emergency methods of rescue.  

