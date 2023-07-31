Home States Odisha

Human sacrifice can’t be ruled out in 14-year-old boy's murder: Odisha police

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim alleged that Sanchit was sacrificed as some of the organs of his body were missing during post mortem.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Even though police is yet to confirm human sacrifice angle in the death of 14-year-Sanchit Biswal of Subarnapur village, Athamallik police has arrested  four persons in connection with the incident. The arrested are traditional healer Gitanjali Bagh and her three sons Dibyaranjan Bagh, Soumyaranjan Bagh and Jyotiranjan Bagh.

Athamallik SDPO B Kaunr said the arrested will be forwarded to court on Monday. During interrogation, the accused neither confirmed nor denied the human sacrifice angle. “We have questioned the four accused and couldn’t confirm the motive behind the ghastly murder of Sanchit. On interrogation, there was no confirmation of human sacrifice but indications from the accused are enough to keep the suspicion intact,” said SDPO.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem report and forensic tests reports are awaited. Police will also seek remand of the accused from the court to further the investigations.Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim alleged that Sanchit was sacrificed as some of the organs of his body were missing during post mortem.

Angul BJP president Dileswar Pradhan visited the victim’s family at Subarnapur village and condoled the death of Sanchit. He criticised the police apathy in dealing with the ghastly murder.

