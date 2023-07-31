Man lynches daughter’s ‘rapist’ in Odisha's Kandhamal district

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: A 38-year-old rape accused was lynched to death by the father and uncle of the minor victim in Sikabadi village under Raikia police station in Kandhamal district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Nirupal Mahato, a resident of Jharkhand’s Simdega. After bludgeoning him to death, both the accused gave themselves up before local police. The matter came to light on Sunday morning.

Mahato was working as a mixture machine operator for a company constructing a road near Sikabadi. He was staying in a temporary camp there. According to police, the victim, an eight-year-old tribal girl, complained to her father that Mahato found her alone in the house and raped her on Saturday evening.

Outraged by this heinous act, the father and uncle of the victim took the matter into their own hands. They went to the camp where Mahato was staying and beat the 38-year-old to death. After the incident, the duo surrendered at Raikia police station.

Police arrested them and started investigation into the incident. The cops are also trying to ascertain whether more people are involved in the crime, said the inspector-in-charge of Raikia police station, R. K. Patra.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, said police adding the local contractor would be interrogated. Mahato was working as a mixture operator for the PMGSY road project from Sikabali to Nandabali. His family members have been informed.

