Home States Odisha

Man lynches daughter’s ‘rapist’ in Odisha's Kandhamal district

The deceased was identified as Nirupal Mahato, a resident of Jharkhand’s Simdega.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: A 38-year-old rape accused was lynched to death by the father and uncle of the minor victim in Sikabadi village under Raikia police station in Kandhamal district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Nirupal Mahato, a resident of Jharkhand’s Simdega. After bludgeoning him to death, both the accused gave themselves up before local police. The matter came to light on Sunday morning.

Mahato was working as a mixture machine operator for a company constructing a road near Sikabadi. He was staying in a temporary camp there. According to police, the victim, an eight-year-old tribal girl, complained to her father that Mahato found her alone in the house and raped her on Saturday evening.

Outraged by this heinous act, the father and uncle of the victim took the matter into their own hands. They went to the camp where Mahato was staying and beat the 38-year-old to death. After the incident, the duo surrendered at Raikia police station.

Police arrested them and started investigation into the incident. The cops are also trying to ascertain whether more people are involved in the crime, said the inspector-in-charge of Raikia police station, R. K. Patra.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, said police adding the local contractor would be interrogated. Mahato was working as a mixture operator for the PMGSY road project from Sikabali to Nandabali. His family members have been informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp