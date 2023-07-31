Odisha youth kills elder brother with bow and arrow over family dispute

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother with a bow and arrow over a family dispute at Deogaon- Ashokjhar village under Kaliapani police limits in Jajpur district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Bulu Pradhan (30) of the same village.The accused Durlabha Padhan who had fled the village, was arrested on Sunday.

Reports said, Bulu allegedly picked up an argument with his younger brother Durlabha over a family dispute on Saturday afternoon. Then the argument escalated into a heated exchange of words between the siblings.

Later, both of them got into a bad fight but on the intervention of the neighbours, both went out of their house. However, both returned home in a drunken state in the evening and continued the quarrel from where they had left it. Infuriated, Durlabha bought a bow and arrow from his house and shot at Bulu. The arrow pierced through Bulu’s chest killing him on the spot. Immediately, Durlabha fled the village.

Hearing screams, the neighbours rushed to see Bulu lying in a pool of blood. On being informed by the villagers, a team from Kaliapani police reached the village and seized the body. Police sent the body to the Danagadi Community Health Centre (CHC) for postmortem.

A case of murder against the accused was registered and a manhunt to trace Durlabha began.Police today arrested Durlabha while he was hiding in the nearby forest. He was forwarded to the local court on Sunday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

JAJPUR: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother with a bow and arrow over a family dispute at Deogaon- Ashokjhar village under Kaliapani police limits in Jajpur district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Bulu Pradhan (30) of the same village.The accused Durlabha Padhan who had fled the village, was arrested on Sunday. Reports said, Bulu allegedly picked up an argument with his younger brother Durlabha over a family dispute on Saturday afternoon. Then the argument escalated into a heated exchange of words between the siblings. Later, both of them got into a bad fight but on the intervention of the neighbours, both went out of their house. However, both returned home in a drunken state in the evening and continued the quarrel from where they had left it. Infuriated, Durlabha bought a bow and arrow from his house and shot at Bulu. The arrow pierced through Bulu’s chest killing him on the spot. Immediately, Durlabha fled the village.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hearing screams, the neighbours rushed to see Bulu lying in a pool of blood. On being informed by the villagers, a team from Kaliapani police reached the village and seized the body. Police sent the body to the Danagadi Community Health Centre (CHC) for postmortem. A case of murder against the accused was registered and a manhunt to trace Durlabha began.Police today arrested Durlabha while he was hiding in the nearby forest. He was forwarded to the local court on Sunday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.