Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project gets new deadline of March 2026

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The ongoing Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project falling way behind schedule due to land acquisition hurdles has seen a fresh impetus with the East Coast Railway (ECoR) floating back-to-back tenders for expeditious completion of the project.

With major portion of private land acquired in Angul district (except for few small patches facing court litigation) and the state government assuring to provide entire private lands in Deogarh and Sundargarh districts by August, the ECoR has set the entire project completion target to March 2026.

Reliable sources said in the backdrop of several developments, the ECoR on July 27 floated an open tender for 9.47 kms stretch between Sriram and Pallahra Road for execution of earthworks in formation, minor bridges and other works at Pallahara Road station among other things. This EPC tender closes on November 28, 2023 and execution time is 18 months after work award.

On July 26 another open tender was floated with closing date of August 18 towards electrification of a tunnel in Sunakhani-Samal section in four months of awarding the work. Moreover, another tender was floated on May 17 for a stretch of 19.3 kms between Khamar and Srirampur for execution of earthworks in formation, minor bridges, protection works, approaches of RUBs and other allied works in 24 months of award of the work.

ECoR sources said the fresh tenders after finalization would pave way for expeditious project execution for a total length of 28.77 kms from Khamar to Pallahara. Hoping to get land in Deogarh and Sundargarh by August they said the ECoR has planned to float global turnkey contract by end of this year for execution works for the remaining 72.88 kms from Pallahara to Bimlagarh to meet the project completion target of March 2026.It is also considering to start work simultaneously from Bimlagarh side in Sundargarh to add speed to the project, sources said.

Project status

Incomplete since 20 years

Sanctioned in 2003-04

Of the total length of 149.78 kms only 26 percent achieved with completion of 17.62 kms from Talcher to Sunakhani

Work is underway for another 30.5 kms till Khamar in Angul district with completion target of December 2023

