Admin extends help to topper Karma

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Following media reports on the plight of last year’s Plus Two Commerce topper in Malkangiri Karma Muduli, the district administration on Wednesday extended a helping hand to the girl to meet her education expenses.

Malkangiri collector Vishal Singh handed over a cheque of Rs 30,000 to Karma from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). After receiving the financial assistance, Karma said she is happy with the support extended to her by the administration. The money will be of immense help to her, she said.

The girl further said she is getting calls from people across the state including police officers, businessmen, individuals and various organisations after her struggles were highlighted by various media houses. “People are sending money and assuring me of all help needed to pursue my higher studies,” she added.

Daughter of farmer parents Budra Muduli and Sukra Muduli of Padeiguda village in Khairput block, Karma was the first girl from a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) of the Bonda Hill to top the Commerce stream of Plus Two examination in the district last year. She had secured an impressive score of 82.66 per cent.

However, Karma’s academic feat was overshadowed by her financial troubles. Finding it difficult to meet the expenses of her education, she was forced to do hard labour under the scorching heat to pay her annual college fees. Karma is now a student of Plus Three first-year Commerce in Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar.

MALKANGIRI: Following media reports on the plight of last year’s Plus Two Commerce topper in Malkangiri Karma Muduli, the district administration on Wednesday extended a helping hand to the girl to meet her education expenses. Malkangiri collector Vishal Singh handed over a cheque of Rs 30,000 to Karma from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). After receiving the financial assistance, Karma said she is happy with the support extended to her by the administration. The money will be of immense help to her, she said. The girl further said she is getting calls from people across the state including police officers, businessmen, individuals and various organisations after her struggles were highlighted by various media houses. “People are sending money and assuring me of all help needed to pursue my higher studies,” she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Daughter of farmer parents Budra Muduli and Sukra Muduli of Padeiguda village in Khairput block, Karma was the first girl from a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) of the Bonda Hill to top the Commerce stream of Plus Two examination in the district last year. She had secured an impressive score of 82.66 per cent. However, Karma’s academic feat was overshadowed by her financial troubles. Finding it difficult to meet the expenses of her education, she was forced to do hard labour under the scorching heat to pay her annual college fees. Karma is now a student of Plus Three first-year Commerce in Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar.