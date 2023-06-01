Gandhiji’s statue unveiled at Dhumat in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was on Tuesday unveiled at Dhumat village where the Father of the Nation had stayed during his historic padayatra in Kendrapara district in 1934.

Kendrapara MLA and former minister Sashi Bhusan Behera unveiled the statue to mark the 89th anniversary of Gandhiji’s visit to Dhumat.

The fibre statue has been built to remind people of the significance of 1934 padayatra and highlight Gandhiji’s role in the freedom struggle. On this occasion, many people paid rich tributes to Gandhiji. The event was organised by the Kendrapara administration in collaboration with the district freedom fighters’ Association.

The Father of the Nation had halted at Dhumat village on May 30, 1934. During his padayatra, he spent five days in Kendrapara and toured different places in the district. Gandhiji also took bath while sitting on a stone in Dhumat village. A pedestal and busts of Gandhiji and freedom fighter Gopabandhu Das have been built around the bathing stone.

A large number of villagers of Dhumat, Indupur and nearby areas took the plunge in the freedom struggle in response to the call given by Gandhiji during his visit to Kendrapara. He also allowed Dalits to enter temples in some villages during his long walk in 1934.

