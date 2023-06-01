High dropouts after Class X worry for Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: AROUND 1,500 to 2,000 students of tribal-dominated Sundargarh district reportedly quit education for varied reasons every year after qualifying for their matriculation examination under the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

Reliable sources said the dropout trend is noticed in both pre-matric and post-matric students. They said at least 2,000 students of the district quit education even before appearing for their board exams and the same trend is observed among students completing their Class X examinations as well.

State Private ITI Association president Arun Nayak said the district has around 5,000 seats in 33 private and three government ITIs of which at least 1,500 remain vacant every year. Nayak said while students enrol themselves in diploma courses and another 500-1,000 go to Bhubaneswar or other places for better education, as many as 1,500-2,000 students drop out after Class X every year.

Sources in the School and Mass Education department said the dropout issue came to the fore when many students missed collecting documents including transfer certificates at their respective schools.

“The dropout rate is higher among ST and SC students, particularly girls. While many boys and girls with low or average academic standards go out for earning, others with weak family economy refrain from taking admission in private schools due to inadequate seat availability in government schools,” they added. Besides, many teenage students, mostly girls, elope after quitting education.

District education officer (DEO), Sundargarh AK Pradhan said both government and the district administration are taking steps to track Plus II admissions and ensure zero dropout rates. “Besides, this year onwards, six more government Plus II schools with 768 seats will be made available and more such schools will come up in the future,” he added.

IN A NUTSHELL

Of 23,282 seats in Plus II, 4,418 was vacant in 2022-23

Of 5,000 seats in govt and private ITIs, 1,500 remains vacant every year

Dropout rate higher among

SC, ST students, mostly girls

