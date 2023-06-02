All RMCs of Odisha now onboard e-NAM platform

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four-time recipient of Krishi Karman Award as best performing state in foodgrain production, Odisha has achieved another unique feat by onboarding all 66 Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) to the e-NAM platform, an electronic trading portal that networks existing mandis to ‘One Nation, One Market’ for agricultural commodities.

The state that started with only 10 RMCs in the e-NAM platform in 2017, has marched ahead by linking all 66 RMCs, 43 krushak bazaars, 76 municipal markets including 401 farmers' producers organisations (FPOs) and 400 women self-help groups (WSHGs) to agri-marketing network for better price discovery, said principal secretary, Cooperation Sanjeev Kumar Chadha.

“The efforts of the state government have started yielding result. Registered farmers of the state have so far traded agricultural commodities of around 90.44 lakh quintal which fetched them a whopping Rs 2,364.80 crore,” Chadha said. The registered FPOs have also traded 3.20 lakh quintal of agri-commodities worth Rs 62.95 crore by using the platform which has also helped execute 20,373 inter-mandi trades of 10.06 lakh quintal of agri-commodities worth Rs 183.29 crores, he added.

There is also provision of trade via farm gate module within the platform and 129 such trades have been executed involving marketing of 654.2 quintal of agri-commodities. The volume of trade is set to grow as the department is regularly organising buyer-seller meets at all RMCs across the state. At least 3,31,490 farmers producing surplus marketable agricultural products have been registered by the RMCs in the e-NAM portal empowering them to sell their products in the pan-India market without physically moving out of their villages. In addition, 8,297 traders from the state have also been registered in the online portal to facilitate their access to the tradable agri-produces across the country.

Major commodities being transacted through the RMCs include fruits and vegetables, coconut, maize, cotton, chilly, turmeric, ginger, cashew nuts, betel leaves, ground nut, fish, prawn, crab and dry fish. Chadha said efforts are on to further extend the platform to the next level down the line by linking rural haats in the panchayat level.

BHUBANESWAR: Four-time recipient of Krishi Karman Award as best performing state in foodgrain production, Odisha has achieved another unique feat by onboarding all 66 Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) to the e-NAM platform, an electronic trading portal that networks existing mandis to ‘One Nation, One Market’ for agricultural commodities. The state that started with only 10 RMCs in the e-NAM platform in 2017, has marched ahead by linking all 66 RMCs, 43 krushak bazaars, 76 municipal markets including 401 farmers' producers organisations (FPOs) and 400 women self-help groups (WSHGs) to agri-marketing network for better price discovery, said principal secretary, Cooperation Sanjeev Kumar Chadha. “The efforts of the state government have started yielding result. Registered farmers of the state have so far traded agricultural commodities of around 90.44 lakh quintal which fetched them a whopping Rs 2,364.80 crore,” Chadha said. The registered FPOs have also traded 3.20 lakh quintal of agri-commodities worth Rs 62.95 crore by using the platform which has also helped execute 20,373 inter-mandi trades of 10.06 lakh quintal of agri-commodities worth Rs 183.29 crores, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There is also provision of trade via farm gate module within the platform and 129 such trades have been executed involving marketing of 654.2 quintal of agri-commodities. The volume of trade is set to grow as the department is regularly organising buyer-seller meets at all RMCs across the state. At least 3,31,490 farmers producing surplus marketable agricultural products have been registered by the RMCs in the e-NAM portal empowering them to sell their products in the pan-India market without physically moving out of their villages. In addition, 8,297 traders from the state have also been registered in the online portal to facilitate their access to the tradable agri-produces across the country. Major commodities being transacted through the RMCs include fruits and vegetables, coconut, maize, cotton, chilly, turmeric, ginger, cashew nuts, betel leaves, ground nut, fish, prawn, crab and dry fish. Chadha said efforts are on to further extend the platform to the next level down the line by linking rural haats in the panchayat level.