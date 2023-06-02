Home States Odisha

Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore after head-on collision with goods train

Coromandel Express derails after hitting goods train near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore. (Photo | Express)

By Online Desk

Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said.

The accident happened around 7. 20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

According to the Odisha government, as many as 132 people have been reported injured so far and have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.

Balasore Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, added Special Relief Commissioner Office.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directs Revenue Minister Pramila Swain and Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu to rush to the accident spot and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Further details are awaited on the matter

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock over the incident and announced a six-member team that will reach the spot to assist the Odisha government and railway authorities in rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI, EPS)

