Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore after head-on collision with goods train

By Online Desk

Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said.

The accident happened around 7. 20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

According to the Odisha government, as many as 132 people have been reported injured so far and have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC.

First visuals of the Coromandel Express mishap in Balasore district, the express train is believed to have rammed into a stationary goods train, casualties feared as passengers are trapped #Odisha @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @Siba_TNIE pic.twitter.com/DZPhLWsGGr — TNIE Odisha (@XpressOdisha) June 2, 2023

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.

Balasore Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, added Special Relief Commissioner Office.

The Coromandel Express has derailed near Bahanaga station at Balasore in Odisha with several coaches derailed.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard

Helplines set up by railway pic.twitter.com/mByQ5q3eVy — Rajesh Kumar Thakur (@hajipurrajesh) June 2, 2023

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directs Revenue Minister Pramila Swain and Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu to rush to the accident spot and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Further details are awaited on the matter

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock over the incident and announced a six-member team that will reach the spot to assist the Odisha government and railway authorities in rescue operations.

Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2023

(With inputs from ANI, PTI, EPS)

