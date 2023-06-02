Home States Odisha

Coromandel Express involved in fatal accident in Odisha after colliding with passenger train

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Published: 02nd June 2023

Hundreds of passengers have been injured and over 30 are feared dead  after two coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed and rammed into the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Superfast Express in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the Coromandel was on the way to Chennai Central Station from Shalimar station near Kolkata.

According to the Odisha government, over 170 people have been reported injured so far and have  been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC. Further details are awaited.

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286.

The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.

The Balasore Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, added Special Relief Commissioner Office.

WATCH |

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed Revenue Minister Pramila Swain and Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu to rush to the accident spot and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke with his Odisha counterpart to inquire about the accident and expressed his condolences to those feared dead in the accident. He has also directed a team of three IAS officials to Odisha to help rescue the Tamil Nadu-bound passengers involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock over the incident and announced a six-member team that will reach the spot to assist the Odisha government and railway authorities in rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and ENS)

