Home States Odisha

Fearing Cuttack-like mishaps, BMC directs agencies to follow norms

Though the trench being dug for cable laying is being filled immediately, the patchy work is posing risks for both residents and commuters, alleged a local.

Published: 02nd June 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Road no 1 at Jagannath Nagar narrowed due to pipe laying work | Shamim Qureshy

Road no 1 at Jagannath Nagar narrowed due to pipe laying work | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the mayor and commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) faced public ire over the death of two persons at ongoing project sites, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has woken up from its slumber to prevent such incidents in the state capital.

The civic body convened a meeting with officials of the enforcement wing and squads to ensure adequate measures are put in place by utility agencies that are digging roads to lay cables and sewerage pipes without caring much about the safety of commuters. One such project for laying of sewerage pipe is underway on road no 1 in Jagannath Nagar. Commuters especially two-wheeler riders, can be seen moving through a narrow passage along the trench even during road digging, multiplying the risk of mishap.

“Vehicular movement should not be allowed during the pipe laying work as it may lead to a mishap,” said a resident while suggesting during the night when the work is usually taken up, the stretch should be sealed for all vehicles including two-wheelers, with diversion signs in place. Another underground cable laying project in Jharpada too lacks adequate safety measures.

Though the trench being dug for cable laying is being filled immediately, the patchy work is posing risks for both residents and commuters, alleged a local. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the civic body has already asked utility providers including WATCO, OPTCL and GAIL to ensure safety measures are put in place when they take up a project along roads in public places as well as residential areas.

“We have decided enforcement in this regard will be expedited and a fine of Rs 5,000 per day imposed on the agency violating the safety measures till the day it complies with the norms,” he said.  The commissioner said BMC will mobilise all 10 squads it has in the three zones to carry out the enforcement activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp