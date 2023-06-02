Fearing Cuttack-like mishaps, BMC directs agencies to follow norms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the mayor and commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) faced public ire over the death of two persons at ongoing project sites, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has woken up from its slumber to prevent such incidents in the state capital.

The civic body convened a meeting with officials of the enforcement wing and squads to ensure adequate measures are put in place by utility agencies that are digging roads to lay cables and sewerage pipes without caring much about the safety of commuters. One such project for laying of sewerage pipe is underway on road no 1 in Jagannath Nagar. Commuters especially two-wheeler riders, can be seen moving through a narrow passage along the trench even during road digging, multiplying the risk of mishap.

“Vehicular movement should not be allowed during the pipe laying work as it may lead to a mishap,” said a resident while suggesting during the night when the work is usually taken up, the stretch should be sealed for all vehicles including two-wheelers, with diversion signs in place. Another underground cable laying project in Jharpada too lacks adequate safety measures.

Though the trench being dug for cable laying is being filled immediately, the patchy work is posing risks for both residents and commuters, alleged a local. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the civic body has already asked utility providers including WATCO, OPTCL and GAIL to ensure safety measures are put in place when they take up a project along roads in public places as well as residential areas.

“We have decided enforcement in this regard will be expedited and a fine of Rs 5,000 per day imposed on the agency violating the safety measures till the day it complies with the norms,” he said. The commissioner said BMC will mobilise all 10 squads it has in the three zones to carry out the enforcement activities.

