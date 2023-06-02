Home States Odisha

Half-burnt body of a man recovered in Odisha

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Half-burnt body of a man was recovered from a cashewnut forest in Rathapada within Tomka police limits here on Thursday. The head and body of the man, yet to be identified, was completely charred.

Police sources said, some locals who had gone to the Rathapada cashewnut forest first spotted the half-burnt body this morning. They then informed the Tomka police who reached the spot and seized the remains.

Police said the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained as about 80 per cent of the body was charred.
“We suspect the man was murdered somewhere else and subsequently his body was burnt here,” said a police official. Police have seized the body and sent it for autopsy. Meanwhile, the scientific team reached the spot and collected samples of ashes and other materials from the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC in this connection and further investigation is on.
“We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of the death,”  he said. 

