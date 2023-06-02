Notorious gangster kidnapped at gunpoint in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Many criminals of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and several other areas are members of Tito and Bibhu gangs.

Published: 02nd June 2023

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Notorious gangster Bibhu Prasad Sahoo was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from Bhagabanpur village within Marshaghai police limits here on Wednesday night.

Bibhu’s wife Soudamini on Thursday filed an FIR in Marshaghai police station alleging that her husband was kidnapped by unidentified gun-toting miscreants when he was sitting near an under-construction water tank in the village. The kidnappers also resorted to blank firing when some locals tried to resist them. 

Sources said Bibhu and his gang members are involved in many criminal cases including murder, extortion, tender fixing, robbery and theft in the district and other parts of the state. After the death of notorious gangsters Sk Hyder and Sk Suleiman, Bibhu and another goon Tito are now reigning the crime network in Kendrapara and nearby areas.

Many criminals of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and several other areas are members of Tito and Bibhu gangs. In a bid to take control of the crime empire, members of both the gangs are engaged in a bloody war. Sources said at least 20 criminals belonging to rival gangs have been killed in gang wars in the last three decades in Kendrapara district. 

Marshaghai IIC Jyoti Ranjan Samantray said basing on the complaint of Bibhu’s wife, police have registered a case and started investigation. “We have sealed all the entry and exit points of the district to nab the kidnappers.”

