Odisha's Jashipur to get ESI hospital soon: Minister Tudu

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a bid to provide free health facilities to employees of different government and registered non-government institutions across Mayurbhanj district and its adjoining areas, it has been decided to set up an ESI hospital in Jashipur very soon, said Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons here on BJP Government’s completion of eight years in Centre, Tudu highlighted the flagship schemes and said government employees are getting maximum healthcare facilities in Balasore district as an ESI hospital has been set up there but in Mayurbhanj, only one ESI dispensary is functioning at Palobani in Baripada. “But it is not sufficient to cater to the requirements as there is a dearth of staff including doctors and nurses and lack of bed facility,” said Tudu.

The registered employees from Jamda, Bahalda, Sukruli, Raruan, Thakurmunda, and Kaptipada under Rairangpur, Karanjia and Kaptipada sub-divisions are facing a tough task to reach the dispensary located more than 40 km away which also becomes expensive. So the Centre has decided to set up an ESI hospital in Jashipur, the minister said.

Coming down heavily on the State government, Tudu said the government did not implement the Ayushman scheme, nor did it widen the Bangiriposi ghat. “An underpass for elephant movement was also not carried out at the Bangiriposi ghat as the state government is not letting it happen,” rued Tudu.

District BJP president Kandra Soren, MLAs and party workers attended the meeting.

On the day, Tudu along with Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj flagged off two mobile healthcare ambulances for Mayurbhanj district. The two equipped vehicles started from Balasore Golei in Baripada municipality and moved around the town to make people aware of the facility.

The mobile ambulances are technically equipped to conduct X-ray tests, blood tests and other basic facilities for the immediate care of the patients. While one ambulance will move in Baripada and Kaptipada sub-divisions, another one would be for Rairangpur and Karanjia sub-divisions. The trust plans to provide three bike ambulances that will reach the inhabitants inside the Similipal National Park.

