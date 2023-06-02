OHRC registers cases of worksite deaths in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has registered two cases on the death of a businessman at Taladanda canal renovation site and a minor girl at the box drain project in Gamadia.Taking two petitions filed by Orissa High Court lawyer Shivsankar Mohanty into cognizance, the rights body has posted the matter for hearing next month.

In one petition, Mohanty pointed to the death of the businessman and his wife sustaining critical injuries after their car plunged into Taladanda canal near Matru Bhawan on Monday. He alleged the unfortunate incident took place due to the negligence of the construction agency and public authorities as no safety signboards or warning boards were installed at the construction site near the canal.

The Water Resources department and Roads and Buildings Division-I failed to properly supervise the construction of the canal work due to which the accident took place, he alleged. He urged the panel to direct the authorities to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the injured woman. Mohanty filed a separate petition requesting OHRC to seek reports from authorities regarding the safety measures implemented at the box drain construction site in Gamadia area.

