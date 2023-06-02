Over 48,000 secure ranks in Odisha's OJEE 2023 exams; here's how to check results

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 results were released on June 2 at 11 am. The results of the exam can be checked at the official website— ojee.nic.in.

Over 48,000 candidates secured ranks in OJEE - 2023, the results of which were published by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department on Friday.

Declaring the results at OJEE headquarters here SDTE minister Pritiranjan Gharai said a total of 55,979 candidates had registered for the exam of which 48,815, around 87%, appeared the test and 48,783 allotted ranks for their admission into 23 different technical and professional courses such as LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), B.Pharm, B.CAT, MBA, MCA/MSc (Computer Science), Integrated MBA, LE-Pharm, M Pharm, M. Arch, M. Plan and M. Tech in different government and private institutes and universities in 2023-24 academic session.

Rajat Satrusal topped LE-Tech (Diploma) while Rakshit Gupta topped LE-Tech (BSc).

Similarly, Sourav Pati emerged as the BPharma topper, while Satyajit Sahoo became the MBA topper and Apurba Sundar Nayak was declared MCA/MSc (Computer Science) topper.

Officials from the OJEE committee that conduct the OJEE entrance said a second OJEE will be conducted between June 26 and 30 to fill up the seats in LE-Tech, B.Pharm, MBA and MCA that will fall vacant after OJEE counselling.

Besides, a special OJEE will also be conducted in the same period to fill the vacant B.Tech seats in engineering and technical institutes, both government and private, after counselling is done on the basis of JEE's main ranks.

Form fill-up for both exams commenced on June 1 and will continue till June 8.

"We are waiting for the AICTE to share the seat matrix with us to start the counselling process for B.Tech admission," said OJEE committee chairman Pravin Kumar Kar.

OJEE 2023 results: How to check

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2023 results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

How to download OJEE 2023 rank card

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) - ojee.nic.in.

Step – 2 Click on “Rank Card OJEE-2023”.

Step – 3 Enter your application number and date of birth to login.

Step – 4 Your score and OJEE 2023 rank will be displayed on the screen.

Step – 5 Download the rank card and take a printout for future use

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 results were released on June 2 at 11 am. The results of the exam can be checked at the official website— ojee.nic.in. Over 48,000 candidates secured ranks in OJEE - 2023, the results of which were published by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department on Friday. Declaring the results at OJEE headquarters here SDTE minister Pritiranjan Gharai said a total of 55,979 candidates had registered for the exam of which 48,815, around 87%, appeared the test and 48,783 allotted ranks for their admission into 23 different technical and professional courses such as LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), B.Pharm, B.CAT, MBA, MCA/MSc (Computer Science), Integrated MBA, LE-Pharm, M Pharm, M. Arch, M. Plan and M. Tech in different government and private institutes and universities in 2023-24 academic session.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rajat Satrusal topped LE-Tech (Diploma) while Rakshit Gupta topped LE-Tech (BSc). Similarly, Sourav Pati emerged as the BPharma topper, while Satyajit Sahoo became the MBA topper and Apurba Sundar Nayak was declared MCA/MSc (Computer Science) topper. Officials from the OJEE committee that conduct the OJEE entrance said a second OJEE will be conducted between June 26 and 30 to fill up the seats in LE-Tech, B.Pharm, MBA and MCA that will fall vacant after OJEE counselling. Besides, a special OJEE will also be conducted in the same period to fill the vacant B.Tech seats in engineering and technical institutes, both government and private, after counselling is done on the basis of JEE's main ranks. Form fill-up for both exams commenced on June 1 and will continue till June 8. "We are waiting for the AICTE to share the seat matrix with us to start the counselling process for B.Tech admission," said OJEE committee chairman Pravin Kumar Kar. OJEE 2023 results: How to check Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. Click on OJEE 2023 results link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the results and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. How to download OJEE 2023 rank card Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) - ojee.nic.in. Step – 2 Click on “Rank Card OJEE-2023”. Step – 3 Enter your application number and date of birth to login. Step – 4 Your score and OJEE 2023 rank will be displayed on the screen. Step – 5 Download the rank card and take a printout for future use