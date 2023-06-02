RN Pali candidate of Congress quits party

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Prominent Congress leader of Sundargarh’s RN Pali Assembly constituency Prashant Sethi quit the party on Thursday. In a letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak, Sethi cited personal grounds as the reason for his resignation from various posts of the party.

Sethi, who unsuccessfully contested the RN Pali Assembly seat from Congress in 2019, was also the OPCC’s state coordinator for SC Cell. Along with him, social media head of Rourkela district Congress committee Biswajit Rout and another leader Tanmay Sethi also resigned from the party.

Before the 2019 general elections, Sethi was an aspirant for the BJD ticket from RN Pali seat. However, he joined Congress after being denied a ticket by the ruling party. Sundargarh district Congress committee president BM Tripathy said before joining Congress, Sethi was a close confidant of newly-appointed Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak. “As Nayak has become a minister, Sethi’s departure from Congress is no surprise,” he said.

