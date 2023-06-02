Home States Odisha

RN Pali candidate of Congress quits party

Sethi, who unsuccessfully contested the RN Pali Assembly seat from Congress in 2019, was also the OPCC’s state coordinator for SC Cell.

Published: 02nd June 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:   Prominent Congress leader of Sundargarh’s RN Pali Assembly constituency Prashant Sethi quit the party on Thursday. In a letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak, Sethi cited personal grounds as the reason for his resignation from various posts of the party. 

Sethi, who unsuccessfully contested the RN Pali Assembly seat from Congress in 2019, was also the OPCC’s state coordinator for SC Cell. Along with him, social media head of Rourkela district Congress committee Biswajit Rout and another leader Tanmay Sethi also resigned from the party. 

Before the 2019 general elections, Sethi was an aspirant for the BJD ticket from RN Pali seat. However, he joined Congress after being denied a ticket by the ruling party. Sundargarh district Congress committee president BM Tripathy said before joining Congress, Sethi was a close confidant of newly-appointed Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak. “As Nayak has become a minister, Sethi’s departure from Congress is no surprise,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Pali Congress OPCC Sarat Pattanayak
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp