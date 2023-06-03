Home States Odisha

Jumbo dies of electrocution in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  The carcass of a 25-year-old female elephant was found in a farm house at Borapada village under Baladiabahal section sadar range in Dhenkanal district on Thursday night. The elephant reportedly died due to electrocution two days back. 

The owner of the farm house Subas Das, 35, of the same village has been arrested in connection with the incident. On being informed, DFO Sumit Kar along with the senior forest officials rushed to the spot on Friday, seized the carcass and sent it for postmortem. Basing on the report, the forest officials arrested Das for allegedly laying electric wire in his farm house that led to the death of the elephant.

Kar said the elephant might have died after coming in contact with the live wire suspectedly laid by the farm house owner. It was one of the herd seen wandering in Borapada area in the last two or three days. Ruling out poaching as the reason behind the tusker’s death, Kar said, the elephant must have reached the place looking for food and got electrocuted.

“We suspect the elephant died on Wednesday and the reason is electrocution as live wires were found everywhere in the farmhouse. The farm house owner has been arrested,” said the DFO.

