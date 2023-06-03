Odisha man slits co-worker’s throat over ‘affair’ with sister-in-law

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly hacking his co-worker to death over suspicion of having an affair with his sister-in-law. The accused, Ramesh Jena of Lokanathpur village within Pattamundai police limits in Kendrapara district, worked as a juice supplier at Rebika hotel in Paradip town. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Tubuli Jena of the same village. Tubuli had joined work at the same hotel few days back as an attendant.

His body with a slit throat, was found at the hotel’s backyard lying in a pool of blood. On receiving information, police reached the spot and began investigation. Ramesh, who was present at the spot, meanwhile tried to mislead police by saying that Tubuli was killed by some miscreants.

However, when police found a blood spot on Ramesh’s vest, they suspected his involvement in the matter and detained him. During interrogation, Ramesh confessed to killing Tubuli since he suspected the latter of having an affair with his sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, Tubuli’s brother Lalatendu informed mediapersons that Tubuli while speaking to their mother over call on Thursday night, informed that Ramesh had threatened of killing him. “Ramesh used to pick fights with my brother several times and had often threatened of killing him since he suspected that my brother had an affair with his sister-in-law. When Ramesh’s nephew sent us a video of Tubuli’s dead body, we reached Paradip Model police station and lodged an FIR against Ramesh,” he said.

IIC Sabyasachi Rout said Tubuli was sleeping in the hotel’s backyard when Ramesh slit his throat with a sharp weapon. “The accused has been arrested and a spade and a knife seized from his possession. The body was seized and sent to Kujang hospital for postmortem,” the IIC said adding, a scientific team has been pressed into service to ascertain the possibility of involvement of other persons in the crime.

PARADIP: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly hacking his co-worker to death over suspicion of having an affair with his sister-in-law. The accused, Ramesh Jena of Lokanathpur village within Pattamundai police limits in Kendrapara district, worked as a juice supplier at Rebika hotel in Paradip town. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Tubuli Jena of the same village. Tubuli had joined work at the same hotel few days back as an attendant. His body with a slit throat, was found at the hotel’s backyard lying in a pool of blood. On receiving information, police reached the spot and began investigation. Ramesh, who was present at the spot, meanwhile tried to mislead police by saying that Tubuli was killed by some miscreants. However, when police found a blood spot on Ramesh’s vest, they suspected his involvement in the matter and detained him. During interrogation, Ramesh confessed to killing Tubuli since he suspected the latter of having an affair with his sister-in-law. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Tubuli’s brother Lalatendu informed mediapersons that Tubuli while speaking to their mother over call on Thursday night, informed that Ramesh had threatened of killing him. “Ramesh used to pick fights with my brother several times and had often threatened of killing him since he suspected that my brother had an affair with his sister-in-law. When Ramesh’s nephew sent us a video of Tubuli’s dead body, we reached Paradip Model police station and lodged an FIR against Ramesh,” he said. IIC Sabyasachi Rout said Tubuli was sleeping in the hotel’s backyard when Ramesh slit his throat with a sharp weapon. “The accused has been arrested and a spade and a knife seized from his possession. The body was seized and sent to Kujang hospital for postmortem,” the IIC said adding, a scientific team has been pressed into service to ascertain the possibility of involvement of other persons in the crime.