Home States Odisha

Odisha train accident: Injured given treatment outside hospitals

Hospitals seemed overwhelmed as passengers were given treatment outside the district headquarters hospital in Balasore.

Published: 03rd June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A man injured in the train mishap being carried on a stretcher to a hospital | Express

A man injured in the train mishap being carried on a stretcher to a hospital | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even a fleet of 115 ambulances and 50 buses struggled to carry injured passengers to hospitals from the accident spot at Bahanaga railway station, such was the devastation, on Friday. Hospitals seemed overwhelmed as passengers were given treatment outside the district headquarters hospital in Balasore. A large number of injured were also rushed to Bhadrak district.

Around 600-700 personnel were moved by the government agencies and local administrations for the operation. However, ambulances required by the rescue teams to shift the injured to hospitals fell short prompting the government to send buses and other vehicles for help.

“Nearly 50 ambulances have reported but the injured appear far too many. The large number of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospitals,” tweeted Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena at around 9.10 pm, two hours after the incident. In the hospitals, shortage of blood was felt as far too many passengers were in need of treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha train accident Coromandel Express Balasore train accident
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp