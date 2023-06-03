Odisha train accident: Injured given treatment outside hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even a fleet of 115 ambulances and 50 buses struggled to carry injured passengers to hospitals from the accident spot at Bahanaga railway station, such was the devastation, on Friday. Hospitals seemed overwhelmed as passengers were given treatment outside the district headquarters hospital in Balasore. A large number of injured were also rushed to Bhadrak district.

Around 600-700 personnel were moved by the government agencies and local administrations for the operation. However, ambulances required by the rescue teams to shift the injured to hospitals fell short prompting the government to send buses and other vehicles for help.

“Nearly 50 ambulances have reported but the injured appear far too many. The large number of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospitals,” tweeted Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena at around 9.10 pm, two hours after the incident. In the hospitals, shortage of blood was felt as far too many passengers were in need of treatment.

