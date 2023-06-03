Odisha train accident: President, PM express grief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the horrific railway mishap in Balasore district on Friday evening.Praying for the quick recovery of the injured, the President tweeted, “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal also expressed his condolences to families of those who died in the fatal accident and wished for speedy recovery of the injured.Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at the accident and said her government is coordinating with the Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for rescue operations. “All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with the chief secretary and other senior officers,” she tweeted. The West Bengal government sent a six-member team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities in rescue operations.

Stating that the accident is deeply agonising, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that the NDRF team was sent to the accident site. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cancelled a programme in Kolkata to visit the site on Saturday morning.

