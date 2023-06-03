Home States Odisha

Odisha youth who killed father, found dead

The body of a youth, who was absconding after killing his father, was recovered from a water body near Boringpadar in Kalahandi’s Narla on Thursday.

Published: 03rd June 2023 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  The body of a youth, who was absconding after killing his father, was recovered from a water body near Boringpadar in Kalahandi’s Narla on Thursday.

Purushottam Majhi (21) of Kurmel had axed his father Kishore to death two days back and was on the run. Sources said on Tuesday, an altercation broke out between Purushottam and his father over a dispute. In a fit of rage, the youth assaulted Kishore with an axe, killing him on the spot.  

On Thursday afternoon, villagers of Boringpadar spotted Purushottam’s body floating in a water body and informed police. Narla IIC Gangadhar Meher said prima facie, it appears that the accused committed suicide after being overcome with the guilt of killing his father. However, the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth abscond
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp