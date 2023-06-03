Odisha youth who killed father, found dead

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The body of a youth, who was absconding after killing his father, was recovered from a water body near Boringpadar in Kalahandi’s Narla on Thursday.

Purushottam Majhi (21) of Kurmel had axed his father Kishore to death two days back and was on the run. Sources said on Tuesday, an altercation broke out between Purushottam and his father over a dispute. In a fit of rage, the youth assaulted Kishore with an axe, killing him on the spot.

On Thursday afternoon, villagers of Boringpadar spotted Purushottam’s body floating in a water body and informed police. Narla IIC Gangadhar Meher said prima facie, it appears that the accused committed suicide after being overcome with the guilt of killing his father. However, the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives.

BHAWANIPATNA: The body of a youth, who was absconding after killing his father, was recovered from a water body near Boringpadar in Kalahandi’s Narla on Thursday. Purushottam Majhi (21) of Kurmel had axed his father Kishore to death two days back and was on the run. Sources said on Tuesday, an altercation broke out between Purushottam and his father over a dispute. In a fit of rage, the youth assaulted Kishore with an axe, killing him on the spot. On Thursday afternoon, villagers of Boringpadar spotted Purushottam’s body floating in a water body and informed police. Narla IIC Gangadhar Meher said prima facie, it appears that the accused committed suicide after being overcome with the guilt of killing his father. However, the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });