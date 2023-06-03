Over 48,000 candidates secure rank in OJEE

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 48,000 candidates secured ranks in OJEE - 2023, the results of which were published by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department on Friday.Declaring the results at OJEE headquarters here, SDTE minister Pritiranjan Gharai said a total of 55,979 candidates had registered for the exam of which 48,815, around 87 per cent, appeared the test and 48,783 were allotted ranks. As many as 15,972 candidates secured ranks in LE-Tech (Diploma), while 11,962 got ranks in BPharm and 7,802 in MBA. A little over 8,000 candidates secured ranks in MCA/MSc (Computer Science).

Officials said rank cards were issued for admission into 23 different technical and professional courses including 11 MTech courses in both government and private institutes and universities in 2023-24 academic session. Rajat Satrusal topped LE-Tech (Diploma) while Rakshit Gupta topped LE-Tech (BSc).

Similarly, Sourav Pati emerged as the BPharm topper, while Satyajit Sahoo became the MBA topper and Apurba Sundar Nayak was declared MCA/MSc (Computer Science) topper. The toppers also include Subhashree Mohanty for LE-Pharm, Priyanka Dey for Integrated MBA and BCAT, Sanchila Gupta for BCAT (film editing), Rashmi Ranjan Panigrahi for MPharm, Priyanka Kedia for March, Rupal Ratnapriya for MPlan.

OJEE committee chairman Pravin Kumar Kar said, “We are waiting for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to share the seat matrix with us to start the counselling process for admission to BTech seats on the basis of JEE Main ranks and other professional courses on the basis of OJEE 2023 ranks.”

Besides, he said a special OJEE will be conducted between June 26 and 30 to fill the vacant BTech seats in engineering and technical institutes, both government and private, after counselling on the basis of JEE Main ranks is completed.Similarly, a second OJEE will be conducted during the same period to fill up the seats in LE-Tech, BPharm, MBA and MCA that will fall vacant after OJEE counselling.Form fill-up for both exams has commenced on June 1 and will continue till June 8.

