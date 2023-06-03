Home States Odisha

"People were groaning with pain, crying for help" Passengers in Odisha train tragedy recount horror experience

"It was like a small earthquake that we felt seconds before the accident. There was a loud noise and before we could react our coach had overturned," said 18-year-old Md Nisar. 

Published: 03rd June 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation being conducted after the Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a passenger train in Balasore district, Friday evening, June 2, 2023, (Photo | PTI) 

Rescue operation being conducted after the Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a passenger train in Balasore district. (Photo | PTI) 

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

It was a new lease of life for 18-year-old Md Nisar and 26 other teenagers from Araria district in Bihar who were travelling to Kerala from Shalimar in the ill-fated Coromandel Express that met with a deadly accident in the evening on Friday.

Nisar, his niece and others in the S4 bogie of the train were taking rest when the fatal incident happened.

"It was like a small earthquake that we felt seconds before the accident. There was a loud noise and before we could react our coach had overturned," Nisar said.

As Nisar opened his eyes, he found himself lying on the floor. The collision was so strong that everyone fell down on one another. 

"Soon there was noises of people groaning with pain and crying for help. I broke out the window and started rescuing others. Luckily most members of our group had suffered minor scratches," Nasir said.

Nandu Ravi Das, another passenger from Bihar, said when the train collided, he thought everything is over for his family. However, they managed to escape with minor injuries after being rescued immediately by their relatives and co-passengers.

Such was the impact of the mishap that the engine of the Coromandel Express climbed over the bogies of the goods train it reportedly rammed from behind.

Many wagons were lying completely damaged, while their wreckage shattered all around. 

Nabin Chandra Soren, living in a thatched house right next to the track where the mishap occurred, said it was a horrifying scene when he came out of his house hearing the strong sound of the collision.

"Body of the loco pilot was lying near the boundary of my house. After keeping it aside, I along with my wife rushed to the track to rescue others trapped in the bogies," Soren said.

As the rescue operation continued, people from nearby villages gathered at the spot too joined for help. There, however, was also a large gathering of onlookers.

As dawn approached, people from West Bengal, Bihar and other parts started reaching the spot and identifying the bodies of their family members and relatives.

"We have joined many rescue operations. But this appeared to be the toughest. Hundreds of our team members have joined but bodies are still being recovered. A huge number of injured passengers were also rescued. In some cases we had to give oxygen support to the victims to save their lives till their rescue," said Gopal Kumar, an NDRF personnel.

Both East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway gave first aid to those who suffered minor injuries in the mishap at the spot.

