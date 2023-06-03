Home States Odisha

Principals allowed to re-engage guest faculty

The department has been increasing seats and introducing new self-financing courses in many of the colleges to increase gross enrollment ratio in the new session.

Published: 03rd June 2023 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as faculty crunch remains a pertinent problem for government degree colleges, the state government on Friday allowed principals of such institutions to re-engage guest faculty for the next academic session of 2023-24.

In a directive to the principals, the department said guest faculty, roped in during the 2022-23 academic year, can be re-engaged considering the increasing workload, student strength and vacancies.  The principals were also instructed to select new guest faculty for fresh engagement if there is further requirement during the new academic session.

The maximum number of guest faculty to be engaged in a subject shall not be more than the existing vacancies.

Besides, for subjects having student enrollment but without any sanctioned teaching posts, guest faculty will be engaged in the teacher-pupil ratio of 1:25 for under-graduate courses and 1:15 for post-graduate courses.

