Victoria town hall museum to be ready in 15 days

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the interior work of the century-old Victoria Town Hall in Sambalpur taken up by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) reaching the last stages, the edifice is likely to be handed over to the district administration this month.

As per reports, renovation work of the building was completed around July last year and few of the interior works were underway when INTACH proposed to the government to develop a museum in the building. Eventually, minor changes were made to the interior design plan to showcase the life, tradition and culture of western Odisha.

Member of INTACH, Sambalpur Chapter, Deepak Panda said the conservation of heritage buildings usually takes long as they are renovated using the traditional materials and techniques. However, the interior work is close to completion now but some electrical work and display area renovation are underway. “We are also preparing the installations for the museum simultaneously.

The work will be over in around next 15 days and thereafter we will hand over the building to the government. A budget of Rs 1.55 crore has been drawn for the renovation including `50 lakh for interior alone,” Panda added. Some rare artefacts including a traditional loom besides ornaments and musical instruments of western Odisha, household items and articles used in the games of the region have been collected for the museum. Once ready, the museum will be the only place in western Odisha to archive all the information about the life, culture and tradition of people of the region.

However, there is no certainty about the inauguration of the museum. A resident, Sanket Bohidar said, “It is a matter of pride that such a heritage building has been developed into a museum. However, if the building is not opened for the public for too long, it will remain neglected.”

SAMBALPUR: With the interior work of the century-old Victoria Town Hall in Sambalpur taken up by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) reaching the last stages, the edifice is likely to be handed over to the district administration this month. As per reports, renovation work of the building was completed around July last year and few of the interior works were underway when INTACH proposed to the government to develop a museum in the building. Eventually, minor changes were made to the interior design plan to showcase the life, tradition and culture of western Odisha. Member of INTACH, Sambalpur Chapter, Deepak Panda said the conservation of heritage buildings usually takes long as they are renovated using the traditional materials and techniques. However, the interior work is close to completion now but some electrical work and display area renovation are underway. “We are also preparing the installations for the museum simultaneously.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The work will be over in around next 15 days and thereafter we will hand over the building to the government. A budget of Rs 1.55 crore has been drawn for the renovation including `50 lakh for interior alone,” Panda added. Some rare artefacts including a traditional loom besides ornaments and musical instruments of western Odisha, household items and articles used in the games of the region have been collected for the museum. Once ready, the museum will be the only place in western Odisha to archive all the information about the life, culture and tradition of people of the region. However, there is no certainty about the inauguration of the museum. A resident, Sanket Bohidar said, “It is a matter of pride that such a heritage building has been developed into a museum. However, if the building is not opened for the public for too long, it will remain neglected.”