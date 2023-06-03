Home States Odisha

Youth who killed father, found dead

The body of a youth, who was absconding after killing his father, was recovered from a water body near Boringpadar in Kalahandi’s Narla on Thursday.

Published: 03rd June 2023 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  The body of a youth, who was absconding after killing his father, was recovered from a water body near Boringpadar in Kalahandi’s Narla on Thursday.

Purushottam Majhi (21) of Kurmel had axed his father Kishore to death two days back and was on the run. Sources said on Tuesday, an altercation broke out between Purushottam and his father over a dispute. In a fit of rage, the youth assaulted Kishore with an axe, killing him on the spot.  

On Thursday afternoon, villagers of Boringpadar spotted Purushottam’s body floating in a water body and informed police. Narla IIC Gangadhar Meher said prima facie, it appears that the accused committed suicide after being overcome with the guilt of killing his father. However, the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp