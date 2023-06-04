Country boat capsizes in Odisha's Tantighat River, 2 minor siblings missing

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two minor siblings went missing after a country boat capsized in the Tantighat River near Bhanara village within Bari police limits here on Saturday.

The missing girls were identified as Sagarika Patra (13) and her sister Sanghamitra Patra (10) of Sangua village. The mishap took place when the country boat was on its way to Mahammadpur Ghat from Singua Gadeipur Ghat. Sources said five minors, aged between 6 and 13 years, were crossing the Tantighai River in the boat to attend a marriage feast.

In the middle of the river, the boat sank. Hearing the screams of the minors, locals taking baths in the river rescued three of them including a six-year-old boy. While the two siblings went missing, the boatman managed to swim to safety.

On being informed, fire services personnel and Bari police reached the spot and launched a search operation. Till reports last came in, the two minor girls were yet to be traced. Police said the three rescued minors have been admitted to the local hospital and their condition is stable.

JAJPUR: Two minor siblings went missing after a country boat capsized in the Tantighat River near Bhanara village within Bari police limits here on Saturday. The missing girls were identified as Sagarika Patra (13) and her sister Sanghamitra Patra (10) of Sangua village. The mishap took place when the country boat was on its way to Mahammadpur Ghat from Singua Gadeipur Ghat. Sources said five minors, aged between 6 and 13 years, were crossing the Tantighai River in the boat to attend a marriage feast. In the middle of the river, the boat sank. Hearing the screams of the minors, locals taking baths in the river rescued three of them including a six-year-old boy. While the two siblings went missing, the boatman managed to swim to safety.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On being informed, fire services personnel and Bari police reached the spot and launched a search operation. Till reports last came in, the two minor girls were yet to be traced. Police said the three rescued minors have been admitted to the local hospital and their condition is stable.