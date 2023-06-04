Home States Odisha

Odisha train crash: Proud of people of Balasore, says CM Naveen

Stating this is how people should behave, he also praised youths for volunteering to donate blood at hospitals.

Published: 04th June 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 11:49 AM

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacts with a survivor at Balasore district headquarters hospital on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appreciated the efforts of locals in carrying out rescue operations at the train mishap site and rushing the injured to hospitals.

Terming the accident extremely tragic, the chief minister said he is proud of the people of Balasore who came out in large numbers to help the injured passengers. Stating this is how people should behave, he also praised youths for volunteering to donate blood at hospitals.

“I am truly proud of the people of Odisha, particularly the people of Balasore for their tremendous efforts.  They came out in large numbers last night to help the victims of the accident,” he said.

The chief minister took stock of the situation at Bahanaga in Balasore district and also visited the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital at Balasore where he met the survivors of the train disaster. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present at the spot.

“I thank the local people, the local teams and others who worked overnight to save the injured people. The injured have been taken to hospitals here in Balasore and in Cuttack,” the chief minister told mediapersons.

