Odisha train crash: Proud of people of Balasore, says CM Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appreciated the efforts of locals in carrying out rescue operations at the train mishap site and rushing the injured to hospitals.

Terming the accident extremely tragic, the chief minister said he is proud of the people of Balasore who came out in large numbers to help the injured passengers. Stating this is how people should behave, he also praised youths for volunteering to donate blood at hospitals.

“I am truly proud of the people of Odisha, particularly the people of Balasore for their tremendous efforts. They came out in large numbers last night to help the victims of the accident,” he said.

#OdishaTrainAccident: Here's a timeline of the accident and what we know so far.#OdishaTrainTragedy #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/Bh22dlnqBS — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) June 3, 2023

The chief minister took stock of the situation at Bahanaga in Balasore district and also visited the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital at Balasore where he met the survivors of the train disaster. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present at the spot.

“I thank the local people, the local teams and others who worked overnight to save the injured people. The injured have been taken to hospitals here in Balasore and in Cuttack,” the chief minister told mediapersons.

ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ବାହାନଗା ଟ୍ରେନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ସ୍ଥିତିର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟ ଗସ୍ତ କରି ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କ ଉତ୍ତମ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ସେବା ବିଷୟରେ ପଚାରି ବୁଝିଛନ୍ତି। ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗକୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଉଚ୍ଚ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି। pic.twitter.com/xQ5OdUFu7A — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 3, 2023