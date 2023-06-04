Odisha train mishap: Stern action against those found guilty, says PM Modi

Bijoy Ketan Pradhan By

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said none will be spared if found guilty of dereliction of duty and responsible for the human tragedy following Friday’s train accident at Bahanaga in Balasore district.

A visibly upset Prime Minister after vising the accident site and patients undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital in Balasore told mediapersons that the incident was very disturbing and the government has taken it very seriously.

“Investigation into the accident from all angles is on. Stern action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap. No one will be spared,” the Prime Minister said. Commending the prompt action of the state government and local administration for the rescue of passengers trapped inside two ill-fated trains, Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Yesvantpur Superfast Express, the PM said the local people, especially the youth, equally deserve credit for their assistance to the state and railway administration in the rescue operations throughout the night.

“I salute the local people who came forward to assist in the rescue and relief operations in whatever way,” the PM said. He also lauded the local citizens who turned up in large numbers for blood donations to help the injured. “I have no words to describe the human tragedy. I pray the Almighty to give strength to those undergoing treatment and the families who lost their dear ones in this accident. The government stands with the bereaved family members who have lost their loved ones,” Modi said.

Stating that people from various states who were travelling in the trains have been impacted by this monumental tragedy, the Prime Minister said that no stone will be left unturned to provide all possible medical help to those injured.

“Providing the best medical care to the injured, saving lives and ensuring the well-being of all people affected by the mishap is the top priority of the government. Thank all agencies involved in the rescue operations. We shall all overcome this together,” he said. Interacting with the local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials, Prime Minister emphasised on ‘Whole of Government’ approach to mitigating the tragedy.

