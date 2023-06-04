Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court concern over misuse of section 498 A by brides

The concern was expressed on Thursday while quashing the criminal proceedings initiated against the married elder sister of a groom  accused in a torture for dowry case along with his family.

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has expressed concern over misuse of section 498-A of IPC (offence of dowry torture) by brides in complaints implicating the family of the husband and his relatives.

Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said, “Section 498-A of IPC was enacted to prevent a married woman from harassment and cruelty at the hands of husband or relatives of husband of such woman. But it is a matter of great concern that a large number of cases continue to be filed under section 498-A of IPC alleging harassment of married woman and often such complaints are made/filed in the heat of passion over trivial issues”.

The concern was expressed on Thursday while quashing the criminal proceedings initiated against the married elder sister of a groom accused in torture for dowry case along with his family. The married elder sister had challenged the criminal proceedings after the court of SDJM (Cuttack Sadar) took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the police.

