Sambalpur zoo in Odisha puts in place steps to beat the heat

Meanwhile, a cooler has been installed in the resting chamber of the leopard enclosure along with shedding of the chamber with bamboo mats at the roof.

Published: 04th June 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur zoo

A zoo keeper sprays water on the bamboo-thatched enclosure and (inset) cooler installed inside the leopard enclosure | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the district sizzling at a temperature beyond 40 degrees Celsius, the authorities at the Sambalpur Zoo have undertaken a slew of measures to protect the animals from heatstroke and dehydration.

As part of the summer preventive measures, the roofs and sidewalls of all 27 enclosures have been covered with green nets and bamboo-thatched roofs which are being sprayed with water twice a day. Similarly, showers are installed at all carnivore and bird enclosures to protect them from the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, a cooler has been installed in the resting chamber of the leopard enclosure along with shedding of the chamber with bamboo mats at the roof. This apart, watermelon and cucumber have been included in the diet plan of all the 330 animals of the zoo besides medicines for protecting them from the heat wave.

On the other hand, glucose water is kept in all enclosures to keep the animals hydrated. Divisional forest officer (DFO), Wildlife, Anshu Pragyan Das said all necessary precautions are being taken to protect the animals from the heat.

“Veterinary health care support has been strengthened by appointing a special veterinarian exclusively for the zoo. A veterinary hospital has also been established inside the zoo with all modern equipment and one operational theatre developed on its premises. One special rescue centre has been established with all rescue equipment for use during emergencies. The newly-created botanical garden around the zoo with many trees has also supported the zoo environment,” Das added.

The Wild Animal Conservation Centre, which is spread over 13.16 hectares in the heart of the city, was established in 1980. It is the only small zoo in western Odisha and home to over 330 birds and animals.
Several wild animals including leopard, bear, chowsingha, sambar, spotted deer and a variety of colourful birds like cockatiel, budgerigar and peacock are found in the zoo, which witness a footfall of hundred of visitors on an everyday basis.

Reportedly, during this summer, two chowsingha calves were born, adding to the existing 30 chowsinghas, which are a schedule-I species. Similarly, four sambar calves were born, adding to the existing 40 sambars, and four spotted deer were born, adding to the existing 120.

