Home States Odisha

Stage set for Trinity’s Snana Purnima on June 5 in Odisha

70 platoons of police force, over 100 senior officers to be deployed

Published: 04th June 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Snana Purnima

Ahead of Snana Purnima, a huge rush of devotees at Puri bus stand | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday released the schedule for the Snana Purnima ritual, a prelude to the annual Rath Yatra. As per the schedule, the priests will perform Mangalarpan, Abakash, Tadaplagi, Rosahoma and offer bhog before dressing the deities in new clothes.

The ceremonial Pahandi of the deities from Garbha Gruha (sanctum sanctorum) to Snana Bedi (bathing altar) by Daita servitors will begin at 4 am on Sunday.

Subsequently, the holy water collected from the designated well located in the temple compound will be drawn by Garabadu servitors and consecrated by priests. The bathing ceremony will begin at 11.20 am.
Three sets of Pujapanda servitors will give the deities a bath from 108 pitchers of aromatic water. In the afternoon, the deities will be dressed in elephant attire, popularly known as Hati Besha. Public darshan will continue throughout the rituals. Ticketed darshan will also be available to around 7,000 devotees at Rs 100 per head for witnessing the Pahandi and bathing ceremony.

Shankaracharya of Puri Peeth Swami Nischalananda Saraswati along with six disciples will offer prayers to the deities. Later, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb will perform the Chhera Pahanra ritual.
Devotees will not be allowed to touch the deities. After the Hati Besha is unmade, the Trinity will be escorted to Anasar ghar (sickroom) where they will take rest for a couple of weeks after supposedly suffering from fever. The temple physician will treat them with herbal medicines and put them on a fruit diet.

The deities will recover from the sickness a day before the Rath Yatra and appear in their youthful form popularly called Nabajouban darshan. The SJTA has prepared the schedule in consultation with the servitor bodies for timely observance of all the rituals, said chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Snana Purnima ritual. Around 70 platoons of police force and over 100 senior officers will be deployed for the event. The CCTV cameras installed near the Snana Bedi and at other strategic places like the bus stand and along Badadanda will monitor the crowd movement, said Puri SP K Vishal Singh. The Rath Yatra will be held on June 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rath yatraSnana Purnima ritual
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp