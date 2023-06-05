Home States Odisha

Blood stains in Puri Jagannath Temple Snana Mandap delay Trinity’s ceremonial bathing

Devotee falls sick, dies near Snana Mandap; ritual delayed by one hour and 40 minutes

Published: 05th June 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Puri Jagannath Temple

Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath decked up in Hati Besha on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Braving the scorching heat, lakhs of devotees witnessed the Trinity’s Snana Purnima ritual which was delayed by almost one hour and 40 minutes after blood stains were found on the bathing altar on Sunday.

The personnel of Jagannanth Temple Police (JTP) and some servitors spotted blood on Snana Mandap after completion of the ceremonial bathing of the deities. It is suspected that the blood stains were of a servitor who might have sustained injury on his foot while climbing the bathing altar with the holy water.
After detection of the blood, a special purification ceremony of the deities, popularly known as Maha Snana, was performed which resulted in the delay of other rituals.

Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das said a report has been sought from the shrine’s security wing in this regard.Similarly, a devotee from Rajasthan, identified as Amba Lal, fell sick and collapsed while witnessing the Trinity’s bathing rituals near the Snana Mandap. He was rushed to the first-aid centre where the doctor declared him dead. It is suspected that the devotee died due to cardiac arrest. Simhadwar Police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

Earlier in the day, servitors performed Mangalarpan, Abakash, Tadap Lagi and Mailum before offering bhog to the deities. Daita servitors began the Pahandi procession of the Trinity and escorted them from the Ratnasimhasan of the sanctum sanctorum to Snana Bedi. The Pahandi was completed at 6.30 am.
Subsequently, three sets of Pujapanda servitors bathed the deities from 108 pitchers of aromatic water. The ritual was completed at 1.25 pm. Servitors then dressed the deities in new clothes. The Chhera Pahanra ritual, performed by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, was over at 4.30 pm. After a complex set of rituals was performed on the altar, the servitors dressed the deities in the elephant attire popularly called Hati Besha.

The Hati Besha was unmade late in the night and the deities were escorted to Anasar ghar (sickroom) where they will take rest for a couple of weeks after supposedly suffering from fever. During the period, the temple physician will treat them with herbal medicines and put them on fruit diet.Puri collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh looked after the arrangements during Snana Purnima ritual. At least 60 platoons of police personnel were deployed for the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Jagannath templeTrinity’s Snana Purnima
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp