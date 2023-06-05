Five bogies of goods train carrying limestone derails in Odisha's Bargarh; no casualties reported

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday, days after a horrific three-train accident in Balasore led to 275 deaths.

Officials said five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

Officials said the incident happened inside a private siding.

A goods train on the private line of ACC cement derailed in Mendhapali area of Bargarh dist early on Monday. It links Dungri Limestone mines with ACC plant.

Railway authorities said it was a private line and not part of their network@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @Siba_TNIE pic.twitter.com/qZXyX1JPoD — TNIE Odisha (@XpressOdisha) June 5, 2023

A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways.

There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, and loco all are private.

It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system, the officials said, adding the incident occurred on this line early morning.

NEW DELHI: A goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday, days after a horrific three-train accident in Balasore led to 275 deaths. Officials said five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials said the incident happened inside a private siding. A goods train on the private line of ACC cement derailed in Mendhapali area of Bargarh dist early on Monday. It links Dungri Limestone mines with ACC plant. Railway authorities said it was a private line and not part of their network@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @Siba_TNIE pic.twitter.com/qZXyX1JPoD — TNIE Odisha (@XpressOdisha) June 5, 2023 A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways. There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, and loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system, the officials said, adding the incident occurred on this line early morning.