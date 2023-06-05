Home States Odisha

Five bogies of goods train carrying limestone derails in Odisha's Bargarh; no casualties reported

A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways.

Published: 05th June 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed en route to Bargarh from Dunguri. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday, days after a horrific three-train accident in Balasore led to 275 deaths.

Officials said five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

Officials said the incident happened inside a private siding.

A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways.

There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, and loco all are private.

It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system, the officials said, adding the incident occurred on this line early morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
goods train Derailed Limestone Bogies Odisha
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp