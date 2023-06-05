Home States Odisha

Odisha train crash: Kin of missing passengers continue to face agony

Official sources said a control room has been set up at BMC-ICOMC tower at Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar to provide assistance to families of missing persons and stranded passengers.

Published: 05th June 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Train accident , Odisha train accident ,Balasore

Relatives of victims during body identification at a temporary mortuary at Bahanaga High School.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Families continue to struggle with trauma and uncertainty as they wait for answers on the fate of their loved ones who have gone missing after the tragic Coromandel Express mishap. SK Shamsher Ali (50) of Panskura in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district has been frantically searching for his 19-year-old son SK Sayel Ali for the last three days but to no avail. Sayel had reportedly boarded the train from Howrah and was on his way to Chennai where he worked in a private firm.

Shamsher said he has made several rounds of the hospitals in Balasore, Soro and Bhadrak but is yet to trace his son. “After visiting the hospitals, I went to the North Orissa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI) near Balasore town where the bodies of the deceased passengers have been kept. I didn’t find my son there too,” he said.

Similarly, a group of five daily wagers - Tapas Hembram, Gopal Hembram, Atanu Kisku, Prasanjeet Majhi and Rohit Hembram, was heading to Chennai for work when tragedy struck them. While four of them are undergoing treatment at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Tapas is reportedly still missing.
Official sources said a control room has been set up at BMC-ICOMC tower at Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar to provide assistance to families of missing persons and stranded passengers.

They can contact toll-free numbers - 18003450061/ 1929 (24/7) for assistance. They can also contact the following nodal officers, Rajesh Pradhan- 6370946287, Asish Patra-7978095293, Debasish Mishra-6370585221, Deepak Kumar Rout- 8249217415 and Sandeep Moharana- 8847822559 for help.
A special train has started running from Bhadrak to Chennai from Sunday. It has stoppages at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and all major places enroute. The train will carry the rescued passengers to their respective locations.It also has a parcel van attached to it to carry the bodies of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha train crash Coromandel Express
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp