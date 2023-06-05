Odisha train crash: LIC relaxes claim norms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The LIC has announced to expedite settlement claims of those who have been affected in the Bahanaga train accident. LIC Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of the insurance policies and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. Registered death certificates, list of casualties published by railways, police or authorities of state government and centre will be accepted as a proof of the demise of the accident victim.

Special help desks have been set up at divisional and branch levels to respond to claims and provide assistance to the claimants, said Mohanty. All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families, he said.

