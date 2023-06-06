Airfares hit the roof in Kolkata-Bhubaneswar sector

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as people remain stranded in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack owing to cancellation of trains following the Bahanaga mishap, airfares have gone up significantly on the Kolkata-Bhubaneswar route.

On Monday, a one-way ticket to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar was priced at Rs 11,838 exclusive of taxes, almost three times higher than what it would have cost on any other day. Interestingly, a ticket to Kolkata from Bengaluru was cheaper at Rs 7,498. From June 3, a day after the accident, fares have remained within the range of Rs 11,500 to Rs 12,000. Normally, a flight ticket to Kolkata costs between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 for a one-way trip.

“We had come to Puri on May 31 for vacation. On June 2 when the accident happened, we feared our return train tickets might be cancelled and we would be stuck here. We looked for flights but the rates were starting from Rs 11,200 per person,” said Bimalendu Das, who along with his two daughters and wife returned home free of cost in an OSRTC bus arranged by the state government on Sunday night.

On the day, an Alliance Air ticket on the route was priced between Rs 9,300 and Rs 23,500 (for three categories of tickets) while Air Asia was charging Rs 11,838 for the same and Indigo priced its ticket at Rs 8,059. “We had received a lot of inquiries for the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata flight routes since the accident. Some options even showed Rs 25,000 a day after the accident. But considering the price, no one booked the ticket,” said Gagan Sarangi, chairman, IATO Odisha chapter. Director of BPIA Prasanna Pradhan said, “During this month, the ticket cost usually remains high because of summer vacation but such a surge might be because of the mishap.”

Higher by the day

One-way ticket to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar priced at Rs 11,838 excluding taxes

Fares have remained in Rs 11,500 to Rs 12,000 since June 3

The price went up Rs 25,000 at one point a day after the mishap

Cong reiterates demand for RailMin’s resignation

Bhubaneswar: Mounting a scathing attack on the Centre for the ghastly train mishap, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday reiterated its demand of resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak and senior leader Bijay Patnaik said accountability should be fixed from top to bottom and the Railway minister should tender his resignation immediately. Accusing the BJP-led Central government of being busy with propaganda while neglecting the safety of rail network, the OPCC president said lack of adequate steps for development of infrastructure and safety mechanism led to the tragic accident. Pattanayak said the statement of the Railway minister has created confusion as he stated in the morning that those responsible for the mishap have been identified but sought a CBI probe in the evening. The OPCC president also demanded at least one member of each family of deceased be given a job and the ex gratia increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

