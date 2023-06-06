Home States Odisha

Odisha: Lokayukta asks Vigilance director to probe illegal stone mining

Lokayukta of Odisha has ordered the Director of Vigilance to conduct a preliminary inquiry into illegal stone quarry in Jajpur’s Dharmasala where two workers had plunged to their death in a mishap.

Published: 06th June 2023 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Lokayukta

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lokayukta of Odisha has ordered the Director of Vigilance to conduct a preliminary inquiry into illegal stone quarry in Jajpur’s Dharmasala where two workers had plunged to their death in a mishap on May 31.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter basing on a report published in The New Indian Express, the Lokayukta directed to ascertain whether there exists a case prima facie to proceed against any public servant or any other person in connection with the matter. The two workers who were operating an excavator on top of an illegal black stone quarry at Lunibar had fallen to their death when the machine slipped off the cliff. The deceased were identified as Appu Raut and Shantanu Khilar. Raut belonged to Jajpur while Khilar was a native of Keonjhar.

Lease of Lunibar, the quarry where the mishap happened, had apparently expired two months back and was being mined by the stone mafia. There were allegations that the mafia carried out their operations in connivance with local officials. The Vigilance director has been asked to submit the preliminary inquiry report within two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp