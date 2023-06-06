Odisha: Lokayukta asks Vigilance director to probe illegal stone mining

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lokayukta of Odisha has ordered the Director of Vigilance to conduct a preliminary inquiry into illegal stone quarry in Jajpur’s Dharmasala where two workers had plunged to their death in a mishap on May 31.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter basing on a report published in The New Indian Express, the Lokayukta directed to ascertain whether there exists a case prima facie to proceed against any public servant or any other person in connection with the matter. The two workers who were operating an excavator on top of an illegal black stone quarry at Lunibar had fallen to their death when the machine slipped off the cliff. The deceased were identified as Appu Raut and Shantanu Khilar. Raut belonged to Jajpur while Khilar was a native of Keonjhar.

Lease of Lunibar, the quarry where the mishap happened, had apparently expired two months back and was being mined by the stone mafia. There were allegations that the mafia carried out their operations in connivance with local officials. The Vigilance director has been asked to submit the preliminary inquiry report within two months.

