Prof KB Das appointed chairman of UGC panel

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has appointed vice chancellor of Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Prof Kshiti Bhushan Das as the chairman of standing committee constituted for strengthening the quality of higher education and bringing transparency in the recruitment process.

The committee comprises nine academician from different parts of the country. Prof Das has nearly four decades of teaching experience and his appointment is expected to benefit the committee, officials said. The standing committee will keep an eye on the minimum qualification and higher education standards for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges. It will also suggest measures to control violations of the UGC Regulations on minimum standards and procedures for award of MPhil or PhD degree.

Prof Das thanked UGC for handing him such huge responsibility. He said the committee will work earnestly to address issues pertaining to appointment of teachers and PhD awards. “The committee will ensure the rules of UGC are not ignored and justice is done to the meritorious students,” he said.

