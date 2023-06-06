SOA University tops NIRF India ranking-2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four higher education institutions of Odisha have found place in the top-100 colleges and universities of the country as per the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking-2023 announced by the Ministry of Education on Monday.

However, no state-run general university has found a spot in the list except Utkal University. In the overall ranking of educational institutions across the country, the toppers from Odisha are Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar.

Like last time, state’s premier Utkal University remained in the 151-200 rank band this year too. The university in the NIRF-2021 and 2020 was in the top 100. SOA University improved its rank to 26 from 30 last year so did KIIT University which rose to 29 from 34 last year. Similarly, NIT-Rourkela which had secured 39 rank last time got 37 this year. But IIT-Bhubaneswar lost its 65th position and dropped to 91 among top 100 educational institutions this year.

At university level, three from the state figured in the list. SOA University topped the chart by being at the 15th slot among varsities in the country. While KIIT is the second with rank 16, Utkal University was ranked 93 against 88 rank last year. As far as general colleges and those offering pharmacy and innovation are concerned, none of the colleges from Odisha made it to the top 200 list.

NIRF announced its rankings under 13 different categories this year - Overall, University, Engineering, College, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Innovation Architecture, Agriculture and Law besides, Research. In agriculture, OUAT secured 22nd rank.

The NIRF research ranking has NIT-Rourkela at 29th rank and KIIT and SOA at 44th and 49th positions respectively. Unlike previous years, IIT-Bhubaneswar did not find a spot in this category. Similarly, Xavier University and IIM-Sambalpur were ranked 46 and 58 respectively in the management category.

SOA university again topped among the top law institutions in the country by bagging eighth rank. KIIT and the National Law University in Cuttack ranked 12 and 30 respectively in this category. The institutions and universities that ranked in the list of top-100 engineering institutes include NIT-R at 16, SOA (27), IIT-Bhubaneswar (47), KIIT (39), CV Raman Global University (100).

In the medical education category, three colleges are in top 100. They are SOA (16), AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (17) and KIIT (26). While SCB Medical College and Hospital had scored 44 rank last time, it did not figure in the category this year. SOA and KIIT also bagged top spots in dental education.

Odisha in NIRF

In the overall ranking of educational institutions across the country, the topper from the state is SOA

SOA improved its rank to 26 from 30 last year

KIIT rose to 29 from 34 last year

