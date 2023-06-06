Whiff of murder in milk trader’s mystery death in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: An elderly man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a half-constructed building at Gobira within Birmitrapur police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday evening

While police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, it is being suspected that 60-year-old Amarnath Yadav was murdered over a land dispute. Yadav, who owned a cattle shed and was in the milk business, had reportedly bought a plot of land against the wishes of some local people.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Birmitrapur MR Pradhan said Yadav had recently bought a plot and was constructing a shop room. He was last seen at around 4 pm on Sunday. The man used to take a rest at the half-constructed building. When he did not return home in the evening, his family members searched for him and found him lying dead in a room of the building.

Pradhan said blood was oozing out from his nose and mouth and there were no external injury marks on Yadav’s body. However, sources said the man was found lying in a pool of blood. On being asked if there was any foul play in the death, the SDPO said no such allegation has been made by Yadav’s family. The body was seized and sent for a postmortem on Monday in the presence of a forensic team. The exact reason for death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

Sources said around 10 acres of land on which the half-constructed building stands used to be under the ownership of Rourkela Institute of Technology (RIT). However, it was sold two years back as RIT faced a financial crunch. The new owner was disposing of the land in plots.



