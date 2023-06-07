Home States Odisha

Municipality clerk in Vig net for bribery

Published: 07th June 2023 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Vigilance  officials on Tuesday caught the head clerk and a peon of Soro municipality red-handed while accepting bribe of `6,000 from a person for issuing revised arrear pension benefits.

The accused were identified as head clerk Sumitra Panigrahi (42) and peon Pitabas Das (38). 

Official sources said the duo had demanded the money from complainant Ganapati Rout for clearance of official documents required to avail arrear pension amount.

Following Rout’s complaint, Vigilance sleuths arrested the accused and seized the entire bribe money from their possession. Vigilance SP Narahari Naik said a case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018 was registered against them. 

“Meanwhile, simultaneous raids are underway at three locations possessed by Panigrahi in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. The duo will be produced in court on Wednesday,” he added. 

