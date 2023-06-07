Home States Odisha

Odisha govt committed to animal welfare: FARD Minister

He said the state government is providing assistance to Goshalas for welfare of abandoned cattle.

Published: 07th June 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 10:37 AM

Ranendra Pratap Swain

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) Ranendra Pratap Swain (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Emphasising on proper implementation of animal birth control measures, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) Ranendra Pratap Swain on Tuesday said the Odisha government has taken numerous steps to strengthen animal welfare in the state.

Inaugurating a workshop on ‘Animal Birth Control Rules and Animal Welfare’, organised by FARD in collaboration with State Animal Welfare Board, the minister said the animal birth control programme is being implemented in 12 urban areas of the state.  A statewide animal helpline with a toll-free number of 1962 has been established to provide emergency healthcare to stray and destitute animals. 

He said the state government is providing assistance to Goshalas for the welfare of abandoned cattle. At least 52 registered Goshalas are being given financial assistance of Rs 16,000 per adult cattle annually for maintenance. 

