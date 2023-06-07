Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court quashes PIL on Rs 2K currency note withdrawal

Advocate BK  Ragada argued on behalf of the petitioner.

Published: 07th June 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A vacation bench of Orissa High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL challenging a notification of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19 announcing the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. 

The bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice MS Raman said, “We are of the view the present writ petition is a publicity interest litigation in the garb of public interest and thus we are not inclined to entertain the same. Accordingly, the writ petition being devoid of merits, stands dismissed.”

Cuttack-based social activist Jayanti Das had filed the petition seeking direction for necessary changes in the exchange policy of Rs 2,000 bank notes as it had certain loopholes. Advocate BK  Ragada argued on behalf of the petitioner.

The vacation bench dismissed the petition after going through the averments taken in the writ petition filed by Das, hearing petitioner counsel Ragada as well as deputy solicitor general of the Union of India PK Parhi after going through the decisions of the Supreme Court regarding the scope of interference in the economic policy decision of the government 

The bench said, “Law is well settled. Public interest litigation is a weapon that has to be used with great care and circumspection and the judiciary has to be extremely careful to see that behind the beautiful veil of public interest, a publicity-seeking is not lurking. It is to be used as an effective weapon in the armoury of law for delivering social justice to the citizens.”

The bench cited the Delhi High Court’s May 29 judgement on lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay’s plea challenging RBI’s permission for exchanging Rs 2,000 currency notes without any identity proof following the withdrawal of the highest-value currency notes from circulation. In the cited portion, the Delhi High Court said, “This decision of the government is purely a policy decision and courts should not sit as an appellate authority over the decision taken by the government.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PILOrissa high courtRs 2K currency note withdrawal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp